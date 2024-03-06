Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds' tenth win in eleven Championship games kept the pressure on top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town in midweek - both of whom also secured three points on Tuesday in vastly differing circumstances - as Stoke were seen off at Elland Road.

It was not the most comfortable of victories Leeds have enjoyed on home turf this season, but the team still managed to deliver all three points and send supporters home happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the final whistle, Potters defender Gooch said: "I think first half they obviously had majority of the ball and I know it was difficult but we hung in there and the goal is a slight deflection. So, that's what's really disappointing but everything else I thought we were outstanding.

"We can't get too down," he added. "I thought we were really good tonight against one of the best teams in the league. So we've just got to keep performing like that for the next 10 games and hopefully we'll be okay.

"Leeds are always gonna have the chances here. I think we defended really well, put bodies on the line. We did create some really good chances and obviously, at the end, Josh [Laurent] had a big chance as well. But there was other chances throughout the game where we felt we could have got a point."

Leicester and Ipswich still sit above United in the Championship table, keeping Daniel Farke's side at arm's length despite Leeds closing the gap to the automatic promotion places in recent months. Tractor Boys forward Conor Chaplin recently suggested Leicester were a superior opponent to the Whites, despite Leeds completing the double over the Suffolk club and the Foxes this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad