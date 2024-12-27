Stoke City head coach pays price for Leeds United performance as new Championship vacancy opens up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Spaniard has been sacked by the Bet365 Stadium hierarchy after nine straight games without a victory, leaving Stoke hovering precariously above the dropzone with 22 points from 23 games.
Pelach was only appointed in mid-September but the recent winless run has moved Stoke's board of directors to act after home supporters booed the side off the pitch at half-time and full-time on Boxing Day.
Sporting director Jon Walters said in a statement released by the club: "Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential. He works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.
"However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has not proved to be the right fit for this club at this time."
Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut also paid the price for poor performances following a 2-0 home defeat by Leeds earlier this season.
Pelach's departure is the fourth managerial change in the Championship this month, following Neil Harris' Millwall exit by mutual consent, Des Buckingham's sacking as Oxford United boss and Carlos Corberan leaving West Bromwich Albion for LaLiga outfit Valencia.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.