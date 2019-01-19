Stoke City and Leeds United fans pay heartwarming tribute to Toby Nye

Stoke City and Leeds United fans came together to pay special tribute to young fan Toby Nye on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds fan Toby was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2017 with United then stepping in to help as £200,000 was raised for antibody treatment through a fund-raising campaign.

The youngster was declared to be in remission last year but Toby was diagnosed with a brain tumour in the autumn.

Toby's family announced his passing last weekend with tributes flooding in from far and wide afterwards.

On Saturday Whites and Potters fans came together to pay tribute to Toby by chanting his name in the sixth minute of the game during a round of applause.

Stoke City also dedicated a special shirt to the youngster which had his name on the back which they presented to the visiting support ahead of kick-off.

Earlier this season during a 1-0 victory at Hull City club captain Liam Cooper made his own show of public support by displaying a Whites shirt with the youngsters name on it following the game.

He said of his passing earlier this week: "Hopefully we managed to bring some happiness to the final stages of his life and obviously our condolences are with his family and all those surrounded by him.

"I got to know him well, he was a beautiful young boy and he really touched me as well as a person.

"All I can say is we are all rooting for them and hopefully we can all come together and celebrate his life in the coming weeks."