Stoke City 2 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Pontus Jansson sees red Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what did we make of the performance? Our Phil Hay hands out the ratings from Stoke... 1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell He knows that Casilla is standing over him now and he took a few tellings from his centre-backs but his save from Etebo in particular was excellent. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Denied by one of the best goalkeeping reactions the Championship will see all season but his decision-making and defending werent great. Not comfortable in possession. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson His second booking, with the benefit of a replay, was clearly an error. Bielsa could do without losing him for a game because he was the best of Uniteds defenders. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper Miscued his header before the first goal, although Klich takes his share of the blame for that concession too. Stokes counter-attacks got to him gradually. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4