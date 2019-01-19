Leeds United fall to Stoke defeat

Stoke City 2 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Pontus Jansson sees red

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what did we make of the performance?

Our Phil Hay hands out the ratings from Stoke...

He knows that Casilla is standing over him now and he took a few tellings from his centre-backs but his save from Etebo in particular was excellent. 6/10

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Denied by one of the best goalkeeping reactions the Championship will see all season but his decision-making and defending werent great. Not comfortable in possession. 5/10

2. Luke Ayling

His second booking, with the benefit of a replay, was clearly an error. Bielsa could do without losing him for a game because he was the best of Uniteds defenders. 6/10

3. Pontus Jansson

Miscued his header before the first goal, although Klich takes his share of the blame for that concession too. Stokes counter-attacks got to him gradually. 5/10

4. Liam Cooper

