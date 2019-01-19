Stoke City 2 Leeds United 1: Honest Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich rues poor clearance and failure to create clear chances in Potters loss

HONEST MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich admitted his "poor clearance" and a failure to create "clear chances" led to Championship front-runners Leeds United's 2-1 loss at Saturday's hosts Stoke City.

After a goalless first half, the Potters made the breakthrough four minutes after the restart when Klich's attempted clearance fell straight to Sam Clucas who powered a low shot into the bottom right corner.

United then saw Pontus Jansson sent off for a second bookable offence with 14 minutes remaining and Stoke netted their second goal of the afternoon when Joe Allen slid home at the far post with two minutes left.

Leeds then pulled a goal back in the fifth minute of injury time through Gjanni Alioski's low strike from a corner but the strike was a case of too little too late as United slipped to a third league loss from their last three games.

"Unfortunately we lost the game," said Klich.

"We dominated the game but we didn't create any clear chances. Stoke played very defensive, very good and organised.

"They were waiting for us in their half and it was very difficult for us to create anything, especially when we lost a goal after our mistake and my poor clearance.

"Obviously he hit it perfectly and it wasn't a good afternoon for us. It went in so that was unfortunate."

Leeds were also denied what looked destined to be an equalising goal when Potters keeper Jack Butland somehow saved Luke Ayling's header from point-blank range with six minutes to go.

"It could have been different but that was a great save from the keeper," said Klich.

"But we need to focus on the next games because we cannot drop points like this, especially when we were the much better side and we should win the game.

"But if you do mistakes then it's difficult."

Reflecting on Jansson's red card - for a second bookable offence after tangling with Benik Afobe - Klich said: "I don't even know what happened to be fair and I don't know why he got the red card because obviously we got the ball after.

"I don't want to comment on the referee because it was a foul on Pablo before as well so I don't want to comment."