Leeds took themselves out of the Premier League drop zone through Sunday's last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Brighton which has left Jesse Marsch's Whites fourth-bottom and one point ahead of third-bottom Burnley.

Burnley, though, have an additional fixture remaining and will take in that game on Thursday evening against Gerrard's 14th-placed Villa side at Villa Park.

Villa are comfortably safe but Gerrard has strongly refuted a claim that Burnley or Sunday's final day title-chasing hosts Manchester City have bigger incentives in the games against his side.

AMBITIONS: Laid out by Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, above, ahead of his side's final two games of the season. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

Gerrard's former team Liverpool would be crowned champions if they can beat visiting Wolves on the final day in tandem with Villa taking at least a point at league leaders City.

It means Villa will have a huge say on what happens at both ends of the table - but Gerrard is not entertaining claims that his side's final two opponents have 'more to play for'.

"No they haven't," said Gerrard at his pre-match press conference.

"Maybe from their point of view.

"But I am not involved in a relegation or a title am I?

"I am the Aston Villa manager and they are three important points.