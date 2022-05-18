Steven Gerrard reveals big injury blow as Leeds United await fate in Aston Villa and Burnley tie

Centre-back Ezri Konsa suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace and boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that the 24-year-old is facing 16 weeks out.
Villa face Burnley in their penultimate game of the Premier League season and final home clash at Villa Park on Thursday night.
A Villa victory would put United's survival fate back in their own hands ahead of Sunday's season finale at Brentford but a draw or Clarets success could mean that even a final day win for Leeds at the Bees might not be enough.
Villa's first choice keeper Emiliano Martinez also has a small issue but Gerrard is optimistic that he will be fit to face Burnley.
Providing his team news at his pre-match press conference, Gerrard said as as quoted by avfc.co.uk: “Konsa has had a scan and it’s confirmed that he has a knee injury, he’ll be missing for up to 16 weeks.
“When someone leaves the pitch and you see the challenge, you’re fearing that it could be an ACL, a six to nine-month injury but thankfully it wasn’t.
“It’s an injury that is quite similar to [Marvelous] Nakamba’s injury, we managed to get Nakamba back after 14 weeks.
“If you are going to sustain an injury as a player, it’s not the worst time in the world, although there is never a good time.
“He won’t miss much football, we are hoping to get him back some time towards the end of August or September.”
Gerrard added: “The ‘keeper, Emi, has got a small issue, but we’re hoping he’s going to pull through.”