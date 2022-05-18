Steven Gerrard reveals big injury blow as Leeds United await fate in Aston Villa and Burnley tie

Centre-back Ezri Konsa suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace and boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that the 24-year-old is facing 16 weeks out.

Villa face Burnley in their penultimate game of the Premier League season and final home clash at Villa Park on Thursday night.

A Villa victory would put United's survival fate back in their own hands ahead of Sunday's season finale at Brentford but a draw or Clarets success could mean that even a final day win for Leeds at the Bees might not be enough.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INJURY BLOW: For Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, above. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Villa's first choice keeper Emiliano Martinez also has a small issue but Gerrard is optimistic that he will be fit to face Burnley.

Providing his team news at his pre-match press conference, Gerrard said as as quoted by avfc.co.uk: “Konsa has had a scan and it’s confirmed that he has a knee injury, he’ll be missing for up to 16 weeks.

“When someone leaves the pitch and you see the challenge, you’re fearing that it could be an ACL, a six to nine-month injury but thankfully it wasn’t.

“It’s an injury that is quite similar to [Marvelous] Nakamba’s injury, we managed to get Nakamba back after 14 weeks.

“If you are going to sustain an injury as a player, it’s not the worst time in the world, although there is never a good time.

“He won’t miss much football, we are hoping to get him back some time towards the end of August or September.”