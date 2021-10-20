Raphinha has made a huge impact at Leeds since joining from Rennes for £17m last October and is now a Brazil international who scored two goals on his full debut.

The winger's agent Deco said last week that Liverpool were among his admirers and predicted that his client would eventually move on from Elland Road to further his career, adding that Leeds would want to make an 'important' sale.

But Deco also highlighted how the 24-year-old was happy with life at Leeds and former Liverpool winger McManaman does not see his former club signing the winger in the January transfer window.

ADMIRED: Leeds United's Brazilian international winger Raphinha. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Raphinha still has another three years left on his contract at Elland Road.

McManaman told horseracing.net: "He will stay at Leeds.

"He won’t leave halfway through the season and Leeds certainly won’t want to sell him at the midway stage in the campaign.

"I also don’t think Liverpool will have the funds to sign him halfway through the season.

"The only way something like that could happen would be if Liverpool suffered a huge amount of injuries, which is something you don’t want to happen to any football club.

"He’s a really good player and he’s been scoring recently for Brazil, but I expect him to see out the season with Leeds."

