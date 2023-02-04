Steve Cooper remarks on Leeds United history and reveals what Nottingham Forest are 'mindful' of

Forest and Leeds will lock horns in a top-flight fixture for the first time since April 1999 in Sunday's Premier League clash at the City Ground which will also ignite memories of regular top level battles between the two clubs in the 60s and 70s. Cooper was only born in 1979 but the 43-year-old began his assessment of Sunday's fixture by outlining his respect for the fixture and what Leeds have stood for during their history.

"First of all, I think it's a great traditional English fixture, I think a lot of history in both clubs and I respect that a lot for obviously us and also what Leeds have stood for," said Cooper at his pre-match press conference.

"So I think not just for our fans and Leeds fans, I think there will be a lot of a lot of football fans that will look at the game with great interest and maybe some older fans will reminisce a little bit about how it once was. I think that's good. It's a great game to be part of first and foremost and the Premier League gives you that, doesn't it? These games.

RESPECT: For Leeds United from Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

"Leeds are very well coached and have a clear way of of playing, an athletic team, a dynamic team, no doubt about that with good tactical ideas, and it's something that we're obviously mindful of as we are with every opponent, but we have to go in there thinking about how we can have the biggest impact in the game and how we can succeed.