'Stay together' - Leeds United fans disagree after Luke Ayling's red-card challenge upsets survival hopes

@miffy0811_a: We all wanted passion. We all want our lads to fight. Yes it got the better of him - he's human.
@Bigreaves88: The tackle was disgraceful and embarrassing. A captain who let his team down.
Read More
@Amo_84: Love Ayling, he's been a fantastic servant to the club. But to make an error like that - with three games left, and now being banned for those three games - is terrible.
@Orangina17: We've all done stuff we've regretted... just a rush of blood, it was daft and frustrating but that's it.
@Philphilwads47: He will always be in credit for me for what he has done. He lost it for a moment and will be devastated! I hope that he’s with us next year whatever league we play in next year!
@Flash_kidwelly: Luke Ayling will be hurting more than any of us, especially now that he can't influence the remains three games. He'll always be a legend for me
@Drcox22222: I think he’s done at Leeds now to be honest.
@Traceya12: An unbelievable error, lack of judgement, discipline and concentration. There are no excuses. Blatant red card and deserved in my opinion. If we go down, his Premier League career is over and possibly his career at Elland Road.
@Covwhite: Luke Ayling made a terrible mistake in that undisciplined tackle. He deserved his sending off. But we should not let that one incident wipe out all the years of fantastic and honest effort he’s put in for Leeds. Stay together.
@Hernon_Phil: Luke has sufficient credits so no worries. I have no doubt he would not have made that tackle under Bielsa. Jesse is taking some of the players back to their pre-Bielsa version.
@Ozelli01: You could see it on Ayling's face - he was totally gutted, as was Meslier. Stress causes people to do stupid things, they are only human after all. It wont all be on Ayling if we go down, lots of other factors have contributed to that as well.
@Leeds_Lord: I’m still in shock that Ayling decided to slide in two footed on a player near the corner flag. Absolutely crazy.
@Mrgacooper: Luke Ayling has been, is, and will be a fantastic player for Leeds United. He had a rush of blood to the head made an error. That’s it - move on.
@AND1959REW: There is no excuse for that tackle. He's an experienced player.
@Garyfleming7: Luke Ayling letting the club down when we need him most. He's been a great servant but that isn't good enough. A social media apology means nothing! He will miss next three games too, so it puts him out for the season.