Leeds lined up for Wednesday night’s clash at Coventry City knowing that a victory would send them five points clear at the top of the pile ahead of Sheffield United hosting Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon. A win was also needed to re-establish a five-point buffer in the automatic promotion spots after Burnley moved level on points with the Blades and within two points of Leeds through Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Oxford United.

That victory for the Clarets left it tight at the top, albeit with Burnley having played a game more, but Leeds created new daylight with a very dominant 2-0 win against the Sky Blues. It’s all left Leeds five points clear of both Sheffield United and Burnley, on the same amount of games played as the Clarets but with the Blades having a game in hand. Fourth-placed Sunderland are three points further back in fourth but have also played one game less.