Startling Leeds United verdict in Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points after Coventry City triumph with nail biting Sheffield United, Burnley call and Sunderland forecast

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:45 BST
Leeds United have new daylight in their Championship promotion quest, and stats experts Opta have delivered a startling Whites verdict in their fresh precited final table and points.

Leeds lined up for Wednesday night’s clash at Coventry City knowing that a victory would send them five points clear at the top of the pile ahead of Sheffield United hosting Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon. A win was also needed to re-establish a five-point buffer in the automatic promotion spots after Burnley moved level on points with the Blades and within two points of Leeds through Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Oxford United.

That victory for the Clarets left it tight at the top, albeit with Burnley having played a game more, but Leeds created new daylight with a very dominant 2-0 win against the Sky Blues. It’s all left Leeds five points clear of both Sheffield United and Burnley, on the same amount of games played as the Clarets but with the Blades having a game in hand. Fourth-placed Sunderland are three points further back in fourth but have also played one game less.

With 15 games left, Leeds are now in their best position yet and stats experts Opta have unveiled their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full new rundown featuring a startling new Whites points tally and nail biting automatics call, rounding each team’s points total up or down to the nearest full number.

Predicted points: 42 (41.90).

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 42 (41.90). Photo: Morgan Harlow

Predicted points: 45.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Predicted points: 45.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 49.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 49.

5. 20th: Hull City

Predicted points: 49. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 49.

6. 19th: Portsmouth

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Warren Little

