Star men have returned to Leeds United's starting line up for Saturday's lunchtime showdown at Huddersfield Town in which the Whites are eyeing a new record.

Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford and Ilia Gruev were among five regular starters not in the XI for Wednesday night's FA Cup clash at Chelsea following setbacks for all four players.

Rutter, who had experienced a hernia issue, and Gruev, who had a hip flexor problem, were not part of the matchday squad. Summerville and Bamford had not trained on Monday and were both on the bench but the pair were only there for emergencies. Summerville was eventually brought on as a late substitute in the 3-2 defeat.

But Whites boss Daniel Farke gave particularly positive updates on Rutter, Summerville and Bamford at Thursday's pre-match press conference and declared that Gruev had a chance of being involved at Huddersfield if he trained on Friday.

As part of a huge quadruple boost and six changes to the side, all four players return to the XI along with Glen Kamara and Willy Gnonto who were both on the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Connor Roberts was handed a full debut at Chelsea but is now back amongst the substitutes. Roberts, captain Liam Cooper, Jaidon Anthony, Dan James, Joel Piroe and young forward Mateo Joseph are the six men to drop out of the XI that lined up at Stamford Bridge.

All six are on the bench which also features Sam Byram, Charlie Cresswell and an injury-return for back-up keeper Karl Darlow. Darlow is back on the bench for the first time since dislocating his thumb at the turn of the year. Leeds have won their last nine league games and a tenth at Huddersfield would mark a new club record.

Joe Gelhardt failed to make the bench at Chelsea after suffering from a back spasm and the forward was given only a small chance of returning for today's derby.

Gelhardt has failed to make it. Jamie Shackleton had already been ruled out due to being unwell, joining Pascal Struijk and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas on the sidelines.

Huddersfield boss André Breitenreiter has made two changes to his Terriers side as Danny Ward and Sorba Thomas return to the XI. Josh Koroma and Alex Matos drop to the bench.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Nakayama, Kusumu, Hogg, Rudoni, Spencer, Thomas, Ward, Burgzog. Subs: Maxwell, Helik, Headley, Edwards, Wiles, Diarra, Koroma, Radulovic, Matos.