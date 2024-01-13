Team news is in for Leeds United's return to Championship action at Cardiff City.

Star men return as part of big Leeds United changes for Saturday afternoon's return to Championship action at Cardiff City but a key figure has missed out.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made six changes to his team for last weekend's third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough United as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, Glen Kamara and Liam Cooper all dropped to the bench whilst Sam Byram missed out altogether due to a hamstring injury.

Byram has since returned to training but Cooper was described as a major doubt for today's trip to Cardiff due to groin issues and the skipper has failed to make the matchday squad.

Byram, though, returns to the bench as Farke makes five changes to his side in which Summerville, Rutter, James, Kamara and goalkeeper Illan Meslier all return.

Meslier returns from his three-match ban to resume his place in nets, replacing Kristoffer Klaesson who drops back to the bench along with Jamie Shackleton, Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe from the team that started at Peterborough.

Patrick Bamford keeps his place in the front line as part of a side in which Ethan Ampadu again looks set to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back as Kamara and Ilia Gruev pair up in centre midfield. Bamford, Archie Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Junior Firpo and Gruev are the six players who start having also lined up at Peterborough.

Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda both returned to training this week after a glute injury and illness respectively and both players make the bench.

Pascal Struijk (groin), Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb) and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas remain out injured.

In the absence of Struijk, Cooper and the recently departed Luke Ayling, Ampadu wears the captain's armband.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut made two changes to his Bluebirds side for whom Josh Bowler and the fit again Karlan Grant start.

Key pair Aaron Ramsey and Callum O'Dowda remain out injured whilst Ebou Adams is away with the Gambia national squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cardiff City: Alnwick, Ng, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins, Siopis, Ralls, Wintle, Bowler, Grant, Etete. Subs: Rúnarsson, Romeo, Rinomhota, Sawyers, J Colwill, R Colwill, Ashford, Tanner, Méïté.