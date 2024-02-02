Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United stars return as a Whites attacker also gets a big chance in Friday night's return to Championship action at Bristol City.

Regular starting winger Dan James had already been ruled out of tonight's contest with an adductor injury and his place out wide is taken by Willy Gnonto despite last weekend's display from Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony.

Anthony started last weekend's FA Cup fourth round hosting of Plymouth Argyle in which he scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw. Farke had made six changes to his league side for the Pilgrims cup game and now makes another five changes for this evening's clash at Ashton Gate.

Star pair Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray both missed out last weekend due to injuries but the duo both returned to training this week and the pair both start. Junior Firpo, Glen Kamara and Patrick Bamford also all return to the side as Anthony, Jamie Shackleton, Sam Byram, Liam Cooper and Joel Piroe all drop to the bench.

Illan Meslier, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Georginio Rutter and Gnonto are the six players that start having also lined up against Plymouth and Ampadu again wears the captain's armband as he is preferred at centre-back to Cooper.

Tonight's contest comes too soon for deadline day signing Connor Roberts who was only unveiled as a Whites loanee from Burnley late last night and had to be registered by 12 noon yesterday too feature.

Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas had already been ruled out injured in addition to James.

This evening's contest provides a huge potential opening for fourth-placed Leeds who would move into the division's automatic promotion places for the first time this season with a victory.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has made three changes to his Robins side as Ross McCrorie, Matty James and Tommy Conway all start, replacing Sam Bell, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Anis Mehmeti who all drop to the bench.