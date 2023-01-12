Stars out as Leeds United's hosts Aston Villa suffer injury blows but new signing could feature

Captain John McGinn and Sweden international left back Ludwig Augustinsson have both been ruled out from facing the Whites after recent setbacks, joining Diego Carlos, Jed Steer and the suspended Leander Dendoncker on the sidelines. Villa’s Poland international full-back Matty Cash is also a doubt but new signing Alex Moreno could feature upon completing his move to the club from Real Betis.

Scotland international midfielder McGinn suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day which forced him off in the 78th minute. The 28-year-old has not featured in either of Villa's games since and Birmingham Live reported earlier this week that the Villa skipper is thought to have suffered a grade two hamstring tear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa are already without longer-term absentees Carlos and Steer as they recover from Achilles injuries and also Dendoncker who is suspended following his sending off in Sunday's shock 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage in the FA Cup third round. Cash and Augustinsson were also both taken off against Stevenage and boss Unai Emery has ruled out both McGinn and Augustinsson whilst revealing that Cash is a doubt to face the Whites.

INJURY BLOWS: For Aston Villa boss Unai Emery. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

“John is continuing his progress," said Emery, as quoted by Birmingham Live. "Matty Cash is a doubt for tomorrow and Luda is out. Luda and John are out. Matty is a doubt.”