Star returns but late agony for Leeds United's gutsy under-23s in first game of Jesse Marsch era

Greenwood marked his comeback from seven weeks out due to a knee injury by firing Leeds into a 61st-minute lead from the penalty spot but Spurs equalised with just three minutes left as Jez Davies headed home a free-kick.

The Premier League Two contest marked United's first game of the new Jesse Marsch era, the American announced as the club's new first team head coach and replacement for the sacked Marcelo Bielsa midway through the first half.

Mark Jackson's young Whites produced a fine display featuring decent chances and heroic defending but ultimately had to settle for a point.

SPOT ON: The returning Sam Greenwood fires Leeds United's under-23s in front against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 61st-minute penalty. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

The contest was staged at the London outfit's giant Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the hosts made a bright start, a cross flashed through the box in the fourth minute and Max Robson just unable to convert.

Two minutes later, the very lively J'Neil Bennett sent a shot from the edge of the area narrowly wide as 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson scrambled towards his right-hand post.

But Leeds then squandered three fine chances to take the lead, two of them falling to Max Dean who was firstly released one on one but saw his shot turned behind for a corner in the tenth minute.

Nohan Kenneh sent a free header just wide from the corner and just two minutes later, Amari Miler raced away down the left and played in Dean who fired into the side netting.

After a quiet 15 minutes, Klaesson pulled off a routine save to keep out a Bennett shot from the edge of the box and particularly strong defending from Jeremiah Mullen then helped keep Spurs at bay.

But the half ended with Leeds squandering another fine chance as Kenneh flashed another free header just wide from another corner in a big chance of deva vu.

Whites boss Jackson made one change during the interval as Jack Jenkins replaced Lewis Bate and Spurs made a bright start to the second half, Robson firing wide from close range.

But Leeds were handed the perfect opportunity to go in front on the hour mark when Dean was smashed into in the area and Greenwood slotted home a cool penalty into the bottom left corner, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Spurs produced an immediate response and Harvey Sutcliffe made a vital clearance to send a dangerous cross behind for a corner.

More heroic defending followed from Mullen who picked up a knock but tried to play on before eventually having to be substituted for Kris Moore.

Sean McGurk had earlier replaced Charlie Allen and Leeds looked to have weathered the Spurs storm, the Whites going close to adding a second with four minutes left when Greenwood played in Miller whose shot that was destined for the top corner was tipped wide.

But Spurs hit back with a sucker punch just 60 seconds later as a free-kick from the left hand flank was flung into the box and headed home by Davies to ensure the hosts bagged a 1-1 draw.

Leeds United under-23s v Tottenham under-23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Bate (Jenkins 46), Mullen (Moore 67), Kenneh, McKinstry, Allen (McGurk 61), Dean, Greenwood, Miller. Subs not used: Van Den Heuvel, Joseph.