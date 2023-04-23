Star pair set for Leeds United v Leicester City return and key striker 'okay' after blow

United’s relegation rivals Leicester bagged their first victory under new boss Dean Smith on Saturday with a 2-1 win at home to Wolves and achieved the triumph without the services of star duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, both of whom missed out altogether.

Barnes has sat out Leicester’s last two games with a hamstring issue suffered in the 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth at the start of the month whilst Maddison was forced to miss Saturday’s contest against Wolves due to a sickness bug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star striker Jamie Vardy was then taken off at half-time against Wolves having been fouled by Jose Sa who stood on Vardy’s foot for the penalty that Kelechi Iheanacho converted but Foxes boss Dean Smith has provided a positive update on all three high profile absentees and revealed that both Barnes and Maddison were both set to return to training ahead of the Leeds clash.

RETURNING TO TRAINING: Leicester City star Harvey Barnes, right. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

Speaking about Maddison after Saturday’s victory and as quoted by Leicestershire Live, Smith explained: “I got the dreaded call this morning from the grim reaper, the doctor, who told me (Maddison) had been ill during the night and that he wasn’t going to be available. But he should be available for Tuesday. I’d hope he will be ready to train on Monday. Harvey is going to train tomorrow. As well as the win today, we’ve got a double boost of two top players coming back to fitness as well.”