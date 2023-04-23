Star pair set for Leeds United v Leicester City return and key striker 'okay' after blow
A star pair are in line for a Tuesday night return upon the huge relegation battle six pointer between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road for which a key striker is “okay” after an injury blow.
United’s relegation rivals Leicester bagged their first victory under new boss Dean Smith on Saturday with a 2-1 win at home to Wolves and achieved the triumph without the services of star duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, both of whom missed out altogether.
Barnes has sat out Leicester’s last two games with a hamstring issue suffered in the 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth at the start of the month whilst Maddison was forced to miss Saturday’s contest against Wolves due to a sickness bug.
Star striker Jamie Vardy was then taken off at half-time against Wolves having been fouled by Jose Sa who stood on Vardy’s foot for the penalty that Kelechi Iheanacho converted but Foxes boss Dean Smith has provided a positive update on all three high profile absentees and revealed that both Barnes and Maddison were both set to return to training ahead of the Leeds clash.
Speaking about Maddison after Saturday’s victory and as quoted by Leicestershire Live, Smith explained: “I got the dreaded call this morning from the grim reaper, the doctor, who told me (Maddison) had been ill during the night and that he wasn’t going to be available. But he should be available for Tuesday. I’d hope he will be ready to train on Monday. Harvey is going to train tomorrow. As well as the win today, we’ve got a double boost of two top players coming back to fitness as well.”
Asked about Vardy, Smith said: “He’s okay. I think you saw from the eight minutes after he came back on, after the penalty, he went charging around. But it gave me the option to pull him out of it. He’d done the job we needed him to.”