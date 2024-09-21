Star missing but full debut in Leeds United team to face Cardiff City with trio out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United team news is in for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Cardiff City.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made just the one change to his Leeds United team for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Cardiff City for which a star man has failed to overcome an injury.

Question marks lingered over Manor Solomon (back), Joe Rodon (glute), Joe Rothwell (ankle) and Junior Firpo (knee) at a time when Dan James had already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Solomon has started both games for Leeds since joining the club on a season-long loan move from Tottenham but the winger is not part of the Whites squad in South Wales and his place in the team is taken by summer signing Largie Ramazani who makes his full Whites debut.

Rodon and Firpo, though, both start whilst Rothwell takes his place on the bench alongside summer signings Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt. Tanaka and Ramazani were both deployed as second-half substitutes for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley for which fellow new boy Schmidt was an unused substitute.

Farke had revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that both Patrick Bamford and Max Wober were back in training after recent injuries but only Bamford makes the bench as Wober joins injured pair James and Solomon plus Joe Gelhardt in not being involved.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut has made two changes to his Cardiff side for whom summer signing Will Fish makes his first start. Ollie Tanner also comes into the XI. Dimitrios Goutas and Anwar El Ghazi drop to the bench for a team sat bottom of the division with just one point from their first five games.

Cardiff City: Alnwick, Ng, Chambers, Fish, Bagan, Siopis, Ralls, R Colwill, O’Dowda, Tanner, Kanga. Subs: Horvath, Goutas, Collins, Rinomhota, Robertson, Turnbull, Ashford, Willock, El Ghazi.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev, Gnonto, Ramazani, Aaronson, Joseph. Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Byram, Schmidt, Crew, Rothwell, Tanaka, Piroe, Bamford.