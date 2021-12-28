Sean Dyche' s third-bottom Clarets have not played since Sunday, December 12 when their Turf Moor fixture against West Ham ended in a goalless draw.

Burnley's next three opponents then all saw their requests to have their fixtures against the Clarets postponed due to coronavirus cases within their squads.

The home clash against Watford on Wednesday, December 15, the trip to Aston Villa three days later and Boxing Day's Turf Moor contest against Everton were all shelved.

UPDATE: From Burnley boss Sean Dyche ahead of two games in four days for the Clarets who are due to take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images.

But Burnley are now approaching two games in four days as the Clarets will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening ahead of the new year trip to Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

This is the rundown of Burnley's current injuries and the latest on coronavirus cases at Turf Moor.

Maxwel Cornet (thigh)

Star man and top scorer Cornet has not featured for Burnley since the opening weekend of the month, the Ivory Coast international forced off in the 32nd minute of the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United with a thigh injury.

Cornet subsequently tested positive for coronavirus but the 25-year-old is back in contention for this week's two games.

Speaking at Tuesday's pre-Manchester United press conference, Dyche said of Cornet: "Maxwel is touch and go, he's close, back on the grass, but obviously we'll have to make a judgement call after this period where he's been out."

Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Experienced striker Barnes missed last month's clash against Crystal Palace with a thigh injury which was later revealed to be a tear, Dyche saying the forward would be out for weeks rather than days.

But Dyche said on Tuesday that Barnes was "making good progress" in his bid to return to fitness.

Connor Roberts (illness)

Wales international right back Roberts was ill in the week leading up to the West Ham game and played no part against the Hammers. Dyche said on Tuesday that Roberts was making progress but that he had to build back up his strength.

"Connor is making progress but is a while off after a real bad infection," said the Clarets boss.

Dale Stephens (coronavirus)

Centre midfielder Stephens was another Clarets player to miss out against the Hammers as he observed Covid protocols but Dyche says Stephens is now back in the picture but in need of minutes.

Dyche said: "Dale is back involved, but he's been unfortunate, he had to step away, then he came back in, but he could do with a game really."

Others

Dyche also delivered an update on the Burnley coronavirus front at Tuesday's press conference, revealing that the Clarets had two cases of Covid within their squad.

Dyche said: "We've had a couple of covid situations as well as injuries.

"And we're waiting on the testing for today to let us know tomorrow, but so far we're pretty good.

"We've got the lateral flow tests, which are pretty good, and the PCR tests now, which science suggests is more spot on, and we'll wait on news tomorrow."

