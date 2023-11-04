Star man on what Leeds United can do after Leicester City win, Whites gap and deserving player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Third-placed Leeds approached Friday night's clash at Championship leaders Leicester sat 14 points behind the Foxes but cut the deficit to 11 points via an extremely impressive 1-0 success. Georginio Rutter bagged the only goal of the game two minutes before the interval and Kamara hailed United's match-winner and a "deserved" strike for the Frenchman at the King Power. Kamara admitted that the performance needed at Leicester had taken its toll on United's players but saluted his team's recent progress and shared his view on the gap to Leicester at the top of the league.

"It was tough. A tough game," said Kamara to Sky Sports who gave him their man of the match award. "We are still getting our breath back. We are just delighted we got the three points. We always knew they were going to be a tough team so we are happy to get the victory. We knew they were going to come in hard in the second half especially. But we are happy with the win. I am happy for Georgi with the goal and I think he deserves it as well."

Leicester approached Friday night's contest having won nine Championship games on the spin and with a staggering 13 victories from their 14 league games played so far this term. Leeds, though, subjected Enzo Maresca's side to just a second defeat of the season as they took their own recent record to five wins from their last six.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, right, battles it out with Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu during Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Assessing his side's recent progress, Kamara reasoned: "I think you have got to put out a consistency of wins in this league and just keep on going and avoid defeats. We've been good, we've been strong and we are showing everyone what we can do.”