White missed Sunday's 2-1 victory at West Ham United due to a muscular problem that the centre-back picked up in the previous weekend's 3-1 triumph at home to Manchester United.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was then set to assess the condition of the 24-year-old this week with a view to Sunday's hosting of Leeds who are fighting to avoid the Premier League drop.

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu were both taken off in the latter stages of Sunday's win against the Hammers but Arteta subsequently reported that both were fine.

INJURIES UPDATE: Provided by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, above. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Providing an injury update after the success at the London Stadium, Arteta told arsenal.com: "Ben got injured against Manchester United, he felt a muscular problem and we checked him, and we will have to access him in the next few days to see how he is.

"Bukayo was fine, he was really fatigued and he has been through a little injury as well. Tomiyasu has just that he had been out for so long and could not continue."

Asked if he was concerned about on Tomiyasu’s injury, Arteta said: "No, hopefully, he’s fine."

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are both out for the season, Tierney having undergone knee surgery and Partey injuring himself in last month's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

White played every single minute of every league game for Leeds during United's promotion-winning season of 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed back to the top-flight as Championship champions.