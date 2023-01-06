Republic of Ireland international winger Callum Robinson tops fifth-bottom Cardiff's goal scoring charts having netted four times this Championship season but the 27-year-old is one of several players unwell. Boss Mark Hudson has revealed that Robinson is unlikely to face Leeds whilst Gavin Whyte and Cédric Kipré are also ill.

Kion Etete is doubtful having only recently recovered from a hamstring strain whilst Mahlon Romeo is definitely out, also due to a hamstring issue. Providing his team news at Thursday's pre-match press conference, Bluebirds boss Hudson said as quoted by cardiffcityfc.co.uk: "Kion's first day back on the grass will be tomorrow.

"It took longer than we thought with a slight hamstring strain. He'll be with the physios, so he'll be unlikely to be seen against Leeds. Robbo [Callum Robinson] is off ill. He's quite under the weather. Another that is quite unlikely for Leeds.

"Gavin Whyte is ill. Cédric Kipré has been ill. It has been going around everywhere. There are lots of bugs going around. Mahlon [Romeo] has had a scan on his hamstring. It has come back that it could be 4-6 weeks, so that is disappointing for him and for us.