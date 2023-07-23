Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Star man departs Leeds United's key Championship rivals in big-money Premier League transfer

A star man has departed one of Leeds United’s key Championship rivals in a big-money switch to a Premier League side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read

Recently relegated Leicester City are favourites for next season’s Championship despite having already lost the services of James Maddison who moved to Tottenham Hotspur last month for around £40m.

Three and a half weeks later, star winger Harvey Barnes has now followed Maddison out of the Foxes exits, joining Newcastle United for around £39m on a five-year-deal. Barnes, 25, has a superb record against Leeds, netting six goals against the Whites from eight outings against them with either Leicester, West Brom or Barnsley and only defeated twice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from Leicester City read: “After a proud 16-year association with Leicester City, Harvey departs with the thanks of all friends and colleagues at the Football Club for his contribution during that time and best wishes for his future career.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueLeicester CityJames MaddisonNewcastle UnitedTottenham HotspurLeicester