Star man departs Leeds United's key Championship rivals in big-money Premier League transfer

Recently relegated Leicester City are favourites for next season’s Championship despite having already lost the services of James Maddison who moved to Tottenham Hotspur last month for around £40m.

Three and a half weeks later, star winger Harvey Barnes has now followed Maddison out of the Foxes exits, joining Newcastle United for around £39m on a five-year-deal. Barnes, 25, has a superb record against Leeds, netting six goals against the Whites from eight outings against them with either Leicester, West Brom or Barnsley and only defeated twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad