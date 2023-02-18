Star makes Leeds United return but key men still missing at Everton and Junior Firpo call

Firpo was handed his first league start since October in last weekend’s hosting of arch rivals Manchester United in which he replaced Pascal Struijk who missed out due to concussion. Struijk returned to training this week but is not involved against the Toffees as Firpo keeps his place in an unchanged side.

Cooper has recently been absent after suffering a knock but the Whites captain returns to the bench. Marc Roca, though, is still missing along with Struijk, Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Archie Gray. Sonny Perkins returned to training this week after a recovering from an ankle injury but does not make the bench.

Sean Dyche has made one change to his Everton side as Neal Maupay replaces the benched Ellis Simms upfront. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend all remain out.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gana Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil, Maupay. Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie, Harrison; Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Cooper, Montiero, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter.

Referee: Andrew Madley.