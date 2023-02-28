Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all come into the side as Max Wober, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Patrick Bamford drop out. Wober is not involved but Harrison, Aaronson and Bamford are all on the bench where there is a return for youngster Archie Gray from injury.

In starting, Roca is also making his full return from a recent knock having been brought on as a late substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win at home to Premier League visitors Southampton. Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are all out injured.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made seven changes to his side in which striker Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from a hamstring injury to start. Marek Rodak, Tosin Adarabioyo, Cedric Soares, Sasa Lukic, Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson also all come into the XI. Bernd Leno, Issa Diop, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Willian, Carlos Vinicíus and Bobbdy Decordova-Reid all drop out.

Fulham: Rodak, Cedric, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, Andreas, Wilson, Solomon, Mitrovic. Subs: Tete, Duffy, Reed, Reid, Leno, Willian, Vinicius, Diop, Harris.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Ayling, Firpo, Adams, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter. Subs: Robles, Monteiro, Gyabi, Aaronson, Harrison, Gray, Perkins, Joseph, Bamford.

