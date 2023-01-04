Star makes full Leeds United return in two Whites changes to face West Ham, midfielder missing

Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Sam Greenwood all dropped to the bench for the goalless draw at Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve as Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison and the back-from-suspension Tyler Adams all came into the side. But Roca and rapidly rising star Dutch winger Summerville both come back into the XI to face the Hammers as Harrison drops to the bench and Forshaw misses out altogether.

With Forshaw missing, 18-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi returns to sit on the bench which also features Kristensen as Ayling keeps his place at right back.

Summerville bagged his first minutes since injuring his ankle in the mid-season break friendly against Elche when replacing Willy Gnonto as a 70th-minute substitute of the goalless draw at Newcastle. Forshaw and Harrison had earlier both been taken off upon recovering from recent injuries.

Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra remain out injured whilst new signing Max Wober is not involved whilst the game comes too soon for new signing Max Wober who could make his Whites debut in Sunday’s third round FA Cup clash at Cardiff City.

West Ham boss David Moyes has made four changes to his Iron side for whom Nayef Aguerd gets a first Premier League start and comes into the XI along with Thilo Kehrer, Tomáš Souček and Pablo Fornals. Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri and Saïd Benrahma drop to the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto, Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Kristensen, Gyabi, Klich, Greenwood, Harrison, Gelhardt.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Coufal, Dawson, Aguerd, Kehrer, Rice, Souček, Fornals, Paquetá, Bowen, Scamacca Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio.

STARTERS: Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, centre, and Willy Gnonto, right. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.