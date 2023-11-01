A trio of Leeds United attackers have been selected in the Championship’s Team of the Week following their displays against Huddersfield Town.

Whites players Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James were all named in the Championship’s Team of the Week following their performances against Huddersfield Town.

Summerville netted twice and set up teammate James on two occasions during the first half as Leeds raced into a four-goal lead by the break. The pair were then substituted midway through the second half as Daniel Farke looks to protect the important duo from sustaining workload-related injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutter, meanwhile, was named in the Championship Team of the Week for the second time this season, owing to his contribution to the 4-1 win over the Terriers. In addition, the Frenchman was selected alongside Summerville in the EFL Team of the Week, which selects players based on their WhoScored ratings from across the three Football League divisions.

Rutter was also named in the Team of the Week back in August, alongside Daniel Farke and strike-partner Joel Piroe following the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town. Piroe was selected in the Team of the Week earlier this month after the Whites’ victory against Bristol City.

Championship Team of the Week (4-4-2): Jack Bonham (Stoke City), Perry Ng (Cardiff City), Luke McNally (Stoke City), Michael Rose (Stoke City), Kenneth Paal (QPR), Dan James (LEEDS UNITED), Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday), Harry Winks (Leicester City), Crysencio Summerville (LEEDS UNITED), Georginio Rutter (LEEDS UNITED), Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) - Manager: Alex Neil (Stoke City)