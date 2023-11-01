Star Leeds United trio named in Team of the Week despite limited minutes as pair receive double award
A trio of Leeds United attackers have been selected in the Championship’s Team of the Week following their displays against Huddersfield Town.
Whites players Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James were all named in the Championship’s Team of the Week following their performances against Huddersfield Town.
Summerville netted twice and set up teammate James on two occasions during the first half as Leeds raced into a four-goal lead by the break. The pair were then substituted midway through the second half as Daniel Farke looks to protect the important duo from sustaining workload-related injuries.
Rutter, meanwhile, was named in the Championship Team of the Week for the second time this season, owing to his contribution to the 4-1 win over the Terriers. In addition, the Frenchman was selected alongside Summerville in the EFL Team of the Week, which selects players based on their WhoScored ratings from across the three Football League divisions.
Rutter was also named in the Team of the Week back in August, alongside Daniel Farke and strike-partner Joel Piroe following the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town. Piroe was selected in the Team of the Week earlier this month after the Whites’ victory against Bristol City.
Championship Team of the Week (4-4-2): Jack Bonham (Stoke City), Perry Ng (Cardiff City), Luke McNally (Stoke City), Michael Rose (Stoke City), Kenneth Paal (QPR), Dan James (LEEDS UNITED), Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday), Harry Winks (Leicester City), Crysencio Summerville (LEEDS UNITED), Georginio Rutter (LEEDS UNITED), Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) - Manager: Alex Neil (Stoke City)
EFL Team of the Week (3-4-3): Owen Goodman (Colchester United), Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra), Luke McNally (Stoke City), Carl Piergianni (Stevenage), Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday), Elliot Lee (Wrexham), Sean Long (Cheltenham), Crysencio Summerville (LEEDS UNITED), Georginio Rutter (LEEDS UNITED), Michael Mellon (Morecambe), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) - Manager: Phil Parkinson (Wrexham)