Star Leeds United man salutes Whites supporters and actions with Elland Road verdict

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th May 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds United star has delivered a glowing Elland Road verdict.

Whites star Crysencio Summerville has saluted Leeds United’s supporters and their actions with his Elland Road play-offs verdict.

Winger Summerville netted his 21st goal of the season in Thursday night’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City, stroking home Junior Firpo’s cross for the final strike of a 4-0 romp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victory sealed a 4-0 win on aggregate and a place in next Sunday’s play-off final against Southampton where the winners will seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds were roared to victory in a cauldron of noise at Elland Road on Thursday, Whites fans making the most of scarves placed on their seats to create some incredible sights inside LS11 - and Summerville was clearly very impressed.

Taking to his Instagram page, Summerville posted a photograph of the Jack Charlton Stand packed with Whites fans holding scarves aloft together with the caption of: “WOW” together with blue, white and yellow hearts.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.