Star Leeds United man salutes Whites supporters and actions with Elland Road verdict
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whites star Crysencio Summerville has saluted Leeds United’s supporters and their actions with his Elland Road play-offs verdict.
Winger Summerville netted his 21st goal of the season in Thursday night’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City, stroking home Junior Firpo’s cross for the final strike of a 4-0 romp.
The victory sealed a 4-0 win on aggregate and a place in next Sunday’s play-off final against Southampton where the winners will seal an immediate return to the Premier League.
Leeds were roared to victory in a cauldron of noise at Elland Road on Thursday, Whites fans making the most of scarves placed on their seats to create some incredible sights inside LS11 - and Summerville was clearly very impressed.
Taking to his Instagram page, Summerville posted a photograph of the Jack Charlton Stand packed with Whites fans holding scarves aloft together with the caption of: “WOW” together with blue, white and yellow hearts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.