A Leeds United star has delivered a glowing Elland Road verdict.

Whites star Crysencio Summerville has saluted Leeds United’s supporters and their actions with his Elland Road play-offs verdict.

Winger Summerville netted his 21st goal of the season in Thursday night’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City, stroking home Junior Firpo’s cross for the final strike of a 4-0 romp.

The victory sealed a 4-0 win on aggregate and a place in next Sunday’s play-off final against Southampton where the winners will seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds were roared to victory in a cauldron of noise at Elland Road on Thursday, Whites fans making the most of scarves placed on their seats to create some incredible sights inside LS11 - and Summerville was clearly very impressed.