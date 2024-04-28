Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town have a new injury concern over a star man on the back of Saturday evening’s 3-3 draw at Hull City.

Former Leeds youngster Leif Davis has continually excelled for Kieran McKenna’s side this season, the 24-year-old named in the Championship team of the year and the only Tractor Boys player to be included in that XI.

Left back Davis made his 41st league start of the season in Saturday evening’s huge clash at Hull but the defender rolled his ankle and was forced off injured in the 84th minute.

As quoted by twtd, boss McKenna admitted that the condition of Davis would now have to be checked. Ipswich make a swift return to action on Tuesday night at Coventry City where even a point would take them ahead of Leeds.