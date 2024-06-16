Star from Leeds United's new Championship rivals makes huge impact in Euros opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A player from a new Leeds United promotion rival proved the difference for his national side in their Euros opener.

A player belonging to Leeds United’s new promotion rivals Burnley made a huge impact at his country’s Euros opener, bagging a late winner in a 2-1 victory.

Thirty-one-year old striker Wout Weghorst spent last season away from Burnley on a season-long loan at Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim but the striker is under contract with the Clarets until the summer of next year.

The forward is part of the Netherlands squad at this summer’s Euros and Weghorst was named on the bench for Sunday afternoon’s group stage opener against Poland which looked set to end in a 1-1 draw.