Star from Leeds United's new Championship rivals makes huge impact in Euros opener

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
A player from a new Leeds United promotion rival proved the difference for his national side in their Euros opener.

A player belonging to Leeds United’s new promotion rivals Burnley made a huge impact at his country’s Euros opener, bagging a late winner in a 2-1 victory.

Thirty-one-year old striker Wout Weghorst spent last season away from Burnley on a season-long loan at Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim but the striker is under contract with the Clarets until the summer of next year.

The forward is part of the Netherlands squad at this summer’s Euros and Weghorst was named on the bench for Sunday afternoon’s group stage opener against Poland which looked set to end in a 1-1 draw.

Weghorst, though, was brought on for Memphis Depay in the 81st minute and took just two minutes to net what proved the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Dutch.

