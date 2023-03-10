Star facing late injury check for Leeds United v Brighton clash as keeper decision is explained

Right back Tariq Lamptey was forced off injured in the 16th minute of last weekend’s 4-0 win at home to West Ham United and Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is still unsure if the 22-year-old will be fit to face the Whites. De Zerbi will take a late check on Lamptey in Friday’s training session but both Solly March and Levi Colwill are in the mix for the Saturday 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.

March was taken off with 15 minutes left of last weekend’s win against the Hammers whilst Colwill has recently been out with a quad issue but bagged minutes for Brighton’s under-21s this week.

"Solly March and Levi Colwill will be on the list for tomorrow," said De Zerbi on Friday morning, as quoted by brightonandhovealbion.com. "Tariq Lamptey we will have to see. Levi played with the under-21s and I was there to watch - he looked good, I want to see how he is today."

LATE CHECK: On Brighton star Tariq Lamptey, centre. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

De Zerbi also revealed that Jason Steele is set to keep his place in goal over and above Robert Sanchez.

"One of the best relationships I have in the dressing room is with Robert Sanchez,” said the Seagulls boss. "At this moment though I prefer Jason, only for our style - Robert can improve this part [of his game]. I have been clear and honest."

