The Hammers have finished sixth and seventh in the last two Premier League seasons but a fifth successive league loss at home to Brentford on Friday left David Moyes' side fourth-bottom and only above the drop zone on goal difference. Ogbonna, though, insists his side were unfortunate in suffering their latest reverse and that the focus is not just on next opponents Leeds with 21 games left to climb the table.

The Hammers are heading to Elland Road seeking a third victory in succession at the ground following 2-1 wins in both December 2020 and September 2021. Speaking to whufc.com, former Italian international defender Ogbonna was asked if his side needed to show that same spirit again and reasoned: “It’s not just Leeds. We are not just focused on Leeds. We have 21 games left and I think we have to fight for every game. It starts at Leeds.

"In fact, I think it started against Brentford because even though we lost, we were unlucky, and our effort was totally different and we played like everyone wanted. For the majority of the first half, everyone enjoyed it, but football is like that and three points count, so we will try our best to get three points at Leeds and in all our games.”