Star departing Leeds United's new Championship rivals for Premier League side amid seven exits
Leicester City announced last week that Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete would all leave the relegated Foxes upon the expiration of their respective contracts this summer.
Belgian international midfielder Tielemans joined Leicester back in January 2019 but it has now been announced that the 26-year-old who made 195 appearances for the club will join Aston Villa on July 1. Villa announced the signing on Sunday afternoon.
Leicester are the current favourites to win next season’s Championship, just ahead of second favourites and fellow relegated side Leeds.