Star departing Leeds United's new Championship rivals for Premier League side amid seven exits

A star man is leaving one of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals for a Premier League side amid seven exits from the club.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

Leicester City announced last week that Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete would all leave the relegated Foxes upon the expiration of their respective contracts this summer.

Belgian international midfielder Tielemans joined Leicester back in January 2019 but it has now been announced that the 26-year-old who made 195 appearances for the club will join Aston Villa on July 1. Villa announced the signing on Sunday afternoon.

Leicester are the current favourites to win next season’s Championship, just ahead of second favourites and fellow relegated side Leeds.

MIDLANDS MOVE: For Youri Tielemans, centre, who is joining Aston Villa from Leicester City. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.MIDLANDS MOVE: For Youri Tielemans, centre, who is joining Aston Villa from Leicester City. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
