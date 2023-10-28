Star back from injury in four Leeds United changes against Huddersfield Town with trio out

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made four changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s Championship derby hosting of Huddersfield Town (kick-off 12.30pm).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wingers Crysencio Summerville and Dan James plus Glen Kamara and Jamie Shackleton all come into the XI as wide men Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony plus Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev drop to the bench.

Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Djed Spence remained Farke’s only injuries for Wednesday night’s clash at Stoke City in which Summerville was one of three players to drop to the bench. Summerville was eventually brought on as a second-half substitute as part of the 1-0 defeat, after which Farke revealed that the winger was playing with painkillers and a strapped shoulder after recent small injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke declared at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Leeds just needed to be careful with Summerville but that he did not consider the Dutchman a doubt to face the Terriers. Farke added that Leeds had also picked up a few knocks in the defeat at Stoke but that there were no new major injuries, leaving Firpo, Dallas and Spence as the absentees.

TEAM PICK: From Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

Terriers boss Darren Moore has made three changes to his Huddersfield side, including a first start under the manager for Brahima Diarra who replaces the injured Jack Rudoni. Loanee Tom Edwards also replaces Jaheim Headley whilst ex-Whites man Tom Leeds replaces Matty Pearson in defence.

Josh Koroma also misses out due to a groin issue as Moore names two players from his B team on the bench in 20-year-old defender Luke Daley and 18-year-old midfielder Tom Iorpenda. Josh Ruffels (groin), David Kasumu (hamstring), Ollie Turton (knee), Danny Ward (Achilles), Pat Jones (hamstring), and Loick Ayina (heel) are also all out in addition to Rudoni and Koroma.

Leeds United: Meslier; Shackleton, Struijk, Rodon, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gray, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Helik, Hogg, Lees, Burgzorg, Diarra, Thomas, Edwards, Harratt, Wiles, Nakayama. Subs: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Pearson, Headley, Jackson, Austerfield, Daley, Hudlin, Iorpenda.