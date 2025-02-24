Star back from injury as Daniel Farke names Leeds United team v Sheffield United but Ethan Ampadu now out

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 19:53 BST

Leeds United team news for Monday night’s huge clash at Sheffield United dropped a new key man absentee.

Boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Monday night’s huge top-of-the-table clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane for which club captain Ethan Ampadu is now out injured.

Ampadu - who has suffered a knee injury - is replaced by Pascal Struijk in the only change to the side in which Manor Solomon has shaken off an injury to start.

Winger Solomon was a doubt for the contest having suffered bruising from a strong challenge in last Monday night’s victory at home to Sunderland.

Farke revealed on Friday that Solomon had been unable to train but that he was hopeful the winger would be able to return over the weekend. If not, the Tottenham loanee would not travel.

Solomon, though, arrived at Bramall Lane as part of the matchday squad and keeps his place in the side but captain Ampadu is now missing. The skipper’s knee injury will be assessed in the coming days.

Max Wober and Patrick Bamford remain out, Wober recovering from knee surgery and Bamford yet to return from a hamstring injury.

Leeds United v Sheffield United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Ramazani, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.

