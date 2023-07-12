Star back from injury as Daniel Farke names his first Leeds United side to face Man United

The Whites face their arch rivals the Red Devils at Norway’s national Ullevaal Stadion in a 4pm kick-off (BST) for the first of four friendlies for the Elland Road side this summer. As expected, Farke has named a mixture of experience and youth as part of an XI that features record signing Rutter and also Luis Sinisterra upon his return from injury.

The Colombian international injured his ankle in April’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City and missed the last five games of the season as a result. Club captain Liam Cooper is another senior player to start and wears the skipper’s armband for Farke’s first ever Whites team. There is also a start for 23-year-old winger Ian Poveda who spent last season on loan at Blackpool.

Sam Greenwood and Jamie Shackleton are also in the XI that is thereafter made up of youngsters in keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Cody Drameh, Jeremiah Mullen, Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi. Senior men Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk and Dan James are all on the bench which also features the returning Joe Gelhardt after last season’s loan spell at Sunderland and also Archie Gray.

Max Wober, Junior Firpo and Helder Costa have all travelled with the squad to Oslo but none of them are involved.

Manchester United’s new £55m signing Mason Mount starts for the Red Devils for whom Raphael Varane wears the captain’s armband. Jadon Sancho and Lisandro Martinez are also in the XI.

Leeds United v Manchester United: Klaesson, Drameh, Cooper, Mullen, Hjelde, Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood, Poveda, Sinisterra, Rutter. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Christy, Ayling, Struijk, Monteiro, Moore, Gray, James, Bate, Bamford, Perkins, Gelhardt, Joseph.