Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Star back from injury and new signing on Leeds United bench in five Whites changes at Hearts

Leeds United’s new signing is already with Daniel Farke’s squad and on the bench for Sunday afternoon’s final pre-season friendly against Hearts at Tynecastle Park (kick-off 3pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

Leeds completed their second signing of the summer on Saturday evening in unveiling the arrival of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United and the 32-year-old is on the bench for Sunday’s final Championship warm up match in Edinburgh.

Boss Farke has made several changes to his side which features Dutch attacker Crysencio Summerville upon his recovery from concussion protocol. Farke still had seven players missing for Thursday night’s penultimate warm up match against Nottingham Forest for which Summerville and Cody Drameh were both absent in addition to Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Max Wober also missed out, the Austrian closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach. Drameh was suffering from a seven-day hamstring issue.

Farke has made five changes to the team that lined up for Thursday evening’s friendly against Forest. Pascal Struijk, Leo Hjelde, Archie Gray, Summerville and Georginio Rutter all come into the side as Charlie Cresswell, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford all drop to the bench. Drameh is still not involved and Willy Gnonto again has to make do with a place amongst the substitutes.

Lewis Bate drops off the bench whilst Darlow replaces Dani van Den Heuvel amongst the substitutes. Cresswell has been given the no 5 shirt with Darlow no 44.

Leeds United v Hearts: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Ampadu, Gray, Summerville, James, Sinisterra, Rutter. Subs: Klaesson, Darlow, Cresswell, Bamford, Gyabi, Byram, Poveda, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Shackleton, Joseph.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeCrysencio Summerville