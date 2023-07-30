Leeds completed their second signing of the summer on Saturday evening in unveiling the arrival of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United and the 32-year-old is on the bench for Sunday’s final Championship warm up match in Edinburgh.

Boss Farke has made several changes to his side which features Dutch attacker Crysencio Summerville upon his recovery from concussion protocol. Farke still had seven players missing for Thursday night’s penultimate warm up match against Nottingham Forest for which Summerville and Cody Drameh were both absent in addition to Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas.

Max Wober also missed out, the Austrian closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach. Drameh was suffering from a seven-day hamstring issue.

Farke has made five changes to the team that lined up for Thursday evening’s friendly against Forest. Pascal Struijk, Leo Hjelde, Archie Gray, Summerville and Georginio Rutter all come into the side as Charlie Cresswell, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford all drop to the bench. Drameh is still not involved and Willy Gnonto again has to make do with a place amongst the substitutes.

Lewis Bate drops off the bench whilst Darlow replaces Dani van Den Heuvel amongst the substitutes. Cresswell has been given the no 5 shirt with Darlow no 44.