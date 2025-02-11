Championship leaders Leeds face Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

A staggering Leeds United verdict has been delivered for Tuesday night’s Championship clash at Watford, seemingly suggesting the superiority of Daniel Farke’s Whites.

The latest test in United’s promotion quest takes them to tenth-placed Watford who have won just one of their last nine league games but sit just three points off the play-off places.

The bookmakers, though, have issued massive backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites who amazingly have the first nine players in the first goalscorer market in the absence of suspended Watford star Vakoun Bayo.

Seemingly suggesting a huge Leeds advantage, Joel Piroe is favourite to score first at 19-5 but closely followed by Mateo Joseph at 5s and Dan James at 11-2. Brenden Aaronson is next at 13-2, closely followed by Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Wily Gnonto who are all 7s.

Penalty-taking centre back Pascal Struijk is then 12s, after which there is backing for emerging youngster Sam Chambers who is next at 14s. Only then is the first Watford player introduced in Mamadou Doumbia at 16s, the same price as Ao Tanaka.

In a major move in the match betting market, Leeds are now no bigger than 4-11 favourites to leave with all three points having been much bigger than that earlier in the week. The Whites are now as short as 3-10 with some firms.

Despite home advantage, Tom Cleverley’s Hornets can be backed at 17-2 and even the draw is on offer at 4s.