Sporting star salutes Leeds United favourite with praise, response and prediction
A Whites favourite has been hailed - with a warm response and prediction.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boxing star Josh Warrington has sent a message to outgoing Leeds United favourite Luke Ayling who has made a prediction with his response.
Ayling has effectively ended seven-and-a-half years at Leeds by joining Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, after which the right-back's Whites contract expires.
The defender departs Leeds having made 268 appearances for the Whites, the right-back a key part of Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-winning squad but also helping to support Warrington in the ring.
Ayling took on ringwalk duties for the IBF World Featherweight Title fight against Kiko Martinez at first direct Arena of March 2022 and Warrington has paid tribute to the 32-year-old who quickly provided a response.
"Luke Ayling, a modern day Leeds United legend who understood what it was to be Leeds," wrote Warrington in an Instagram post. "Always hungry for more, proud to play for us and did it with his personality on show.
"Grateful that he walked me out when becoming two times world champ. Thank you and best of luck mate."
Ayling replied: "What a night. This was a special night that I will never forget. And it won't be the last time you lift that title!"