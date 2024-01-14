A Whites favourite has been hailed - with a warm response and prediction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boxing star Josh Warrington has sent a message to outgoing Leeds United favourite Luke Ayling who has made a prediction with his response.

Ayling has effectively ended seven-and-a-half years at Leeds by joining Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, after which the right-back's Whites contract expires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender departs Leeds having made 268 appearances for the Whites, the right-back a key part of Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-winning squad but also helping to support Warrington in the ring.

Ayling took on ringwalk duties for the IBF World Featherweight Title fight against Kiko Martinez at first direct Arena of March 2022 and Warrington has paid tribute to the 32-year-old who quickly provided a response.

"Luke Ayling, a modern day Leeds United legend who understood what it was to be Leeds," wrote Warrington in an Instagram post. "Always hungry for more, proud to play for us and did it with his personality on show.

"Grateful that he walked me out when becoming two times world champ. Thank you and best of luck mate."