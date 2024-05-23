Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The German will lead Leeds United out at Wembley on Sunday.

A Leeds-based running club has pledged their support to Leeds United manager Daniel Farke in an imaginative way ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

The Cross Flatts parkrun, a five-kilometre event which takes place in Beeston every Saturday morning, has changed its name to ‘farkerun’ in tribute to the Leeds boss who will lead his side out at Wembley this weekend. United face Southampton in the Championship play-off final knowing one more win would see them return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Since arriving last summer, Farke has overseen a massive improvement at Leeds and guided them to a 90-point finish over the regular season - enough to go up automatically in just about every other year. The 47-year-old has also endeared himself to the fanbase with an understanding of what the club means to its supporters and the Beeston-based club have paid back the love.

In a post on social media, the run club wrote: “For 1 week only, parkrun at Cross Flatts has been renamed as farkerun, for Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United, as they head to Wembley for the championship playoff final on Sunday. Wear your colours with pride. See you on Saturday! ALAW”.

Saturday morning at Cross Flatts will hopefully be a sea of white, yellow and blue shirts as fans look to burn off the nervous energy ahead of Sunday’s final. Those attending Wembley and watching on TV will be hoping to harness some of the calmness that Farke exudes even in the most high-pressure situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad