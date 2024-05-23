Sporting event named after Leeds United manager in brilliant pre-Wembley Daniel Farke tribute
A Leeds-based running club has pledged their support to Leeds United manager Daniel Farke in an imaginative way ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final.
The Cross Flatts parkrun, a five-kilometre event which takes place in Beeston every Saturday morning, has changed its name to ‘farkerun’ in tribute to the Leeds boss who will lead his side out at Wembley this weekend. United face Southampton in the Championship play-off final knowing one more win would see them return to the Premier League.
Since arriving last summer, Farke has overseen a massive improvement at Leeds and guided them to a 90-point finish over the regular season - enough to go up automatically in just about every other year. The 47-year-old has also endeared himself to the fanbase with an understanding of what the club means to its supporters and the Beeston-based club have paid back the love.
In a post on social media, the run club wrote: “For 1 week only, parkrun at Cross Flatts has been renamed as farkerun, for Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United, as they head to Wembley for the championship playoff final on Sunday. Wear your colours with pride. See you on Saturday! ALAW”.
Saturday morning at Cross Flatts will hopefully be a sea of white, yellow and blue shirts as fans look to burn off the nervous energy ahead of Sunday’s final. Those attending Wembley and watching on TV will be hoping to harness some of the calmness that Farke exudes even in the most high-pressure situations.
The German has kept a level head through good times and bad this season and will be no different when walking out at Wembley, despite knowing how much is on the line. Victory over Southampton and an instant return to the Premier League would put the club in a much stronger position to keep hold of promising young players like Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray, while also pencilling in exciting trips to Old Trafford, Anfield, St James’ Park and many more iconic grounds.