Former Leeds United coach and treble-winning Central Coast Mariners boss Mark Jackson believes the Whites will be challenging at the very top of the Championship table again next season.

The ex-Leeds player and academy coach took up residency on Jesse Marsch's backroom staff before embarking on a managerial career of his own, first taking charge of MK Dons in League One before jetting off to the other side of the world to lead A-League Men's side Central Coast, with whom he won the treble this past season.

Jackson is fondly remembered by fans at Elland Road for his work with the Under-21 and Under-18 sides as well as his developmental role with the club's academy setup. During his time in the aforementioned positions, he helped the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville break through into the first-team picture at Leeds.

Having clinched the Premiers Plate, AFC Cup and A-League Grand Final during his first full season in Australia, Jackson was interviewed on Sky Sports News where he discussed Leeds' play-off defeat and goals for next season.

"It was heartbreaking really, me being a Leeds boy, I came through the Leeds academy myself, played for the first-team, was on the coaching staff," he said.

"It was bittersweet, we won the Grand Final on the Saturday and 12 o'clock that night I was watching the play-off final. To see them go 1-0 down to Southampton was heartbreaking being a Leeds lad."

Jackson touched on conversations he has had with staff members still at Thorp Arch and believes there is reason to be optimistic for the season ahead.

"Listen, it was a fantastic season for them, they probably should have gone up. I've spoken to people there, I've still got a lot of friends at the club. I think they're really optimistic for the future, of what that can hold and I'm sure they'll be up there or thereabouts next season fighting for a place in the Premier League," he added.

Jackson remains convinced of the project at Central Coast, based out of Gosford which is a short drive from Sydney, after winning the treble with the club, but admits he does not know what the future might hold for him as a young coach.