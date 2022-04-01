Ramadan begins tomorrow evening and Kenneh will follow in the footsteps of Gjanni Alioski and other Muslim players to have worn the Leeds United colours, in celebrating a month of prayer and fasting. Eid-al-Fitr - the Feast of Breaking the Fast - will mark the end of Ramadan, on May 2.

Fasts during daylight hours will start between 4am and 5am and end between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, meaning Kenneh will have to train and play matches while abstaining from food and drink.

The 19-year-old, who came to England as a six-year-old refugee from Liberia, is likely to be involved in Under 23s games against Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Arsenal during Ramadan.

Leeds head of medicine and performance Rob Price has had plenty of experience of helping players through the month but says the individual is free to take a lead on how they go about their club business.

"There's lots of different things that come with it - it depends what time of year it is, which players you've got, if they're academy, 23s, first team, injured players," he said.

"A lot of it is having a good relationship with the player in the first instance. They understand the needs of Ramadan and their religion so we work closely with them in terms of what it means to them, what they need to do and at what times.

"We then structure things around it to make sure they've got nutritional support early in the morning so when they come into the club they're not expected to eat. We've had games before where the close comes at half-time and we've got to make sure we've got appropriate food in the dressing room that allows them to break their fast when it goes dark. They've tended to grow up with it so they know what they want at that stage to be able to perform for the second half.

WELL SUPPORTED - Leeds United and Nujum Sports are supporting Nohan Kenneh through the month of Ramadan. Pic: Getty

"Gjanni Alioski for example used to come in and eat at half-time, just enough to get through the game, then would sit down after the game and have a big meal. He'd make sure he was up at whatever time he needed to be in the morning to have an appropriate amount of food to get through the day.

"It varies, but they know their own bodies. A lot of them will usually have quick-acting nutrition, like a banana, they'll take instant energy on board and we restock them with protein after the game. It's not one thing, not something we prescribe, it's what they know is best because they've done it so many times growing up.

"We always have someone medical out there at training every day, we have people at the games and we have a close eye on that player. The players are advised that if they start to feel faint they've got to let us know and then it's assessed and taken from there.

"The performance of the players we've had has been as we'd expect as normal - I can't speak for every player at every club. They've grown up with it and adapted and learned methodology to cope with it."

The coaching staff at Leeds also play a part, sometimes rescheduling training sessions to accomodate a player's needs, and a prayer room is created at Elland Road in order to give Muslim players time and space to follow their religious beliefs.

"We look at it over the period of time it takes, we look at what our schedule is," said Price.

"There's a company who write to us and ask if we've got any Muslim players and they prepare us a pack that helps the players get through Ramadan. We've never really had a problem, it's always gone very smoothly."

That company is Nujum Sports, a non-profit organisation founded by Ebadur Rahman to help Muslim athletes flourish and fulfill their potential.

"We support Muslim athletes throughout the year and Ramadan is an important time in the calendar," Rahman told the YEP.

"We support athletes with private support, mental health, faith advice and direction. Ramadan is one of those unique moments when we can support them through a small gesture with a package of goodies to start the month with. You get your dates, holy water from Saudi Arabia, a travel prayer mat, some special tea, an oil-based perfume and a Ramadan guide for athletes, written by Dr Zafar Iqbal head of sports medicine at Crystal Palace, about the best food to have during the month and when you break your fast."

Nujum Sports, who count Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali as ambassadors and support Watford's Moussa Sissoko, Wolves' Rayan Aït-Nouri and Everton pair Asmir Begović and Anwar El Ghazi, are also helping football's authorities to understand their role in assisting Muslim players during the next month.

"We've got a workshop this morning with the PGMOL discussing Ramadan," he said.

"This year there are nine games that will probably involve Muslim players breaking their fast mid-game and the Premier League and PGMOL are doing an amazing job to overcome any potential challenges."

Earlier this week Wayne Rooney was pictured handing out the Nujum Ramadan packages to academy youngsters at Derby County and Rahman says the support of clubs is hugely important to players.

"They're very well supported by their clubs," he said.

"Rob Price supported Alioksi last year with one of our packs. To know the players are in good hands with their club doctors is an amazing thing.