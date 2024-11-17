Sparsely used Leeds United player handed big new chance amid fresh decision

A sparsely used Leeds player has been handed a big chance.

Leeds United defender Max Wober has been handed a big chance upon a fresh decision.

Wober has recently retuned from knee surgery but the Austrian has been an unused substitite for United’s last three league games, boss Daniel Farke sticking with first choice centre-back pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Wober still recieved a call up to the Austria squad for this month’s Nations League matches but the 26-year-old was named on the bench for Thursday’s match in Kazakhstan for which he was an unused substitute.

Austria, though, are now back in action on Sunday evening with a home clash against Slovenia for which Wober has been handed a first start of the season for country or club.

