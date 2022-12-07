The young Whites have put their 8-0 friendly defeat to Valencia behind them with a victory of their own against Spanish opposition. Head coach Michael Skubala’s young side were taught a lesson in how ruthless senior football can be last week, as the predominantly teenage Leeds XI faced off against a strong Valencia selection.

Leeds Under-21s’ next opponents were to be Orihuela, of the Tercera Federación, during their mid-season tour of Spain, running concurrently with the senior squad’s own training camp a short drive away. A Max Dean header secured a 1-0 win over the Spanish club, who are currently five points clear at the top of the Tercera Grupo 6 and appear on course for promotion back to the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McGurk, Luca Thomas, Charlie Allen, Kris Moore, James Debayo, Joe Snowdon, Keenan Carole, Cian Coleman, Harry Christy, Connor Ferguson, Alfie McCalmont and Morten Spencer also featured for the Whites, while Amari Miller and Archie Gray have travelled with the group but did not play a part in the recent victory.

At full-time, Orihuela posted a series of images on social media, as well as a message thanking Leeds for their ‘civility and respect’, complete with a selection of shots from inside the away dressing room. They showed goalscorer Max Dean sweeping up after his teammates, leaving the facility in appropriate shape following their contest.

"Quite an example. Many thanks to @LUFC for their civility, for their generosity and respect for us and our facilities. See you soon and good luck in the future,” Orihuela’s official Twitter account said.

Advertisement Hide Ad