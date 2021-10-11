Southampton's £15m star man could miss Leeds United clash this weekend

Che Adams of Southampton. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The forward is currently away on international duty with Scotland, but has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands.

Adams sustained a muscle complaint during Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Israel, and had to be withdrawn midway through the second half.

Tweeting after the match, the 25-year-old expressed his hope that the issue wouldn’t be too serious, but it is now understood that he will be absent in midweek, with Steve Clarke’s men bidding to secure a spot at a first World Cup since 1998.

In terms of his availability for this weekend’s fixture at St. Mary’s, the player will return to his club and will be assessed to deem whether or not he can feature against Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Should he miss out, it could represent a relatively minor blow for Ralph Hasenhuttl, who opted to bench Adams against Chelsea in his side’s last outing a little over a week ago. The Austrain started Nathan Tella instead.

Leeds fans will be fully aware of Adams, with the Whites attempting to sign him from Southampton back in January 2020. For a while it looked as if a deal was possible, only for the Saints to decide against selling the player late in the day.

Instead, Leeds made an ill-fated move for Jean-Kevin Augustin.