Marcelo Bielsa's outfit return to domestic action at St Mary's following the October international break.

The Whites will be looking to make it back-to-back victories in the top flight having secured a first league win of the season over Watford at Elland Road last time out.

Leeds are sat 16th in the standings on six points from seven games, sitting one place above Ralph Hasenhüttl's men who have four points.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is sent off against Chelsea. Pic: Getty

The Saints were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the short hiatus and will be hoping themselves to earn a first win of the campaign against Bielsa's side.

Here, we take a look at the injury and suspension worries facing Southampton ahead of this weekend:

James Ward-Prowse

The Saints skipper was called into the England squad as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips last week.

The Yorkshire Pirlo picked up a minor calf strain and is hopeful of being fit and available for selection on Saturday unlike Ward-Prowse, who will be missing.

The midfielder was sent off against Chelsea in his side's last fixture for a challenge on Jorginho following VAR intervention.

He will serve the first game of his domestic ban against the Whites this weekend in what is a tough blow for Hasenhüttl.

Ward-Prowse is Southampton's on-pitch leader alongside being the club's set-piece specialist - having scored some stunning free-kicks in recent seasons.

Che Adams

The former Leeds target has picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Scotland and is now doubtful.

Adams tweeted that he was hopeful it wasn't a serious issue but was sent home from the Tartan Army squad early following victory over Israel at Hampden Park.

The striker is now racing to be fit against United with no further update made as yet.

Jack Stephens

The defender still has a number of weeks to go in his recovery from a tendon knee injury picked up against Manchester City last month.

"With Jack, 10 to 12 weeks maybe," his manager said in late September.

"A long-term injury is always a blow to us. The tendon on the knee is disrupted, I don't know how long, but it will take time."

William Smallbone

The St Mary's academy product has been sidelined for around nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.