Southampton striker Adam Armstrong is relishing the prospect of walking out at Wembley against Leeds United on Sunday.

The 27-year-old forward has directly contributed to 36 goals this season, scoring 23 and assisting a further 13 across 51 appearances in all competitions. This weekend's final match of the campaign will be the biggest for both sides, each keen to end their Premier League hiatus as early as possible.

“All of this goes out of the window. All of the league games go out of the window. All of my goals go out of the window. It’s all about the next game," Armstrong told the Daily Echo.

“We have said all year that we want to get promoted. We want to be involved in the biggest games. The playoff final is probably one of the biggest games in world football.

"We’ve obviously played Leeds twice this season and done well, and we can only take confidence from that.

“The boys are going to recover over the next couple of days and get ready to go into a huge game – probably the biggest in football – and we’ve got to thrive off these moments."

Southampton have beaten Leeds twice this term, most recently at Elland Road on the final day of the regular season. The match in question followed nominations for United trio Ethan Ampadu, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the EFL Championship Team of the Season, while Leeds' Dutch winger picked up the EFL Championship Player of the Season award.

Armstrong, with five more goal contributions to his name during 2023/24, admitted he felt snubbed at the EFL Awards in a recent interview.

"[It hurt] just a little bit, it's always nice to get awards just to reward how well you've done all season but I think if you've seen the Championship this year it's been excellent, the talent," he told Sky Sports News.

"I always just focus on myself, if I'm doing the right stuff on the pitch, the rest will take care of itself. The main aim for me is the Premier League with Southampton and hopefully the individual awards come later on."