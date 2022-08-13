Leeds United got off to the perfect start last weekend picking up a valuable three points in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.
This weekend sees the Whites return to St Mary’s Stadium – the site of one of United’s poorest performances last campaign – with three points in their sights.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are without a competitive win since April and have picked up just one victory in their last 13 league matches.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘express interest’ in transfer as ‘decision made’ over player’s future
-
2
What is happening to former Leeds United star Raphinha at Barcelona amid latest farce and deadline
-
3
Leeds United and Crystal Palace ‘monitoring’ £30m striker, Whites could be ‘offered’ Aston Villa star
-
4
Injury crisis deepens for Leeds United's Premier League rivals as another star limps off
-
5
Southampton v Leeds United team news: Big first for new signing but star misses out
Jesse Marsch is able to call on an array of previously unavailable first-team players as Leeds are expected to name a strong but unchanged starting XI, as well as an experienced bench.
Keep up to date with all the build-up, confirmed team news, match analysis and post-game reaction here.
Southampton vs Leeds United highlights: Bamford goes off injured as Rodrigo hits double
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:57
FT: Southampton 2-2 Leeds United
Disappointing to throw away a two-goal lead. Subs should have come sooner. Four points from the opening two. Rodrigo already on three goals for the season.
90’ Aaronson booked
Saints sub
ON: Stephens
OFF: Djenepo
Into stoppage time
Six added minutes.
Fingernails
ON: Forshaw
OFF: Roca
88 minutes
85’ Sinisterra and Klich replace Harrison and James
GOAL! 2-2 Walker-Peters
82’ Southampton level. Walker-Peters slid in down the right and finds the bottom corner with a low finish. Klich being brought on it looks like. Sinisterra, too.