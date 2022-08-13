Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United got off to the perfect start last weekend picking up a valuable three points in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.

This weekend sees the Whites return to St Mary’s Stadium – the site of one of United’s poorest performances last campaign – with three points in their sights.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are without a competitive win since April and have picked up just one victory in their last 13 league matches.

Leeds take on Southampton on the south coast this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch is able to call on an array of previously unavailable first-team players as Leeds are expected to name a strong but unchanged starting XI, as well as an experienced bench.