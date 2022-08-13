Southampton vs Leeds United highlights: Bamford goes off injured as Rodrigo hits double

Leeds visit Southampton this afternoon looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier League

By Joe Donnohue
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:02 pm

Leeds United got off to the perfect start last weekend picking up a valuable three points in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.

This weekend sees the Whites return to St Mary’s Stadium – the site of one of United’s poorest performances last campaign – with three points in their sights.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are without a competitive win since April and have picked up just one victory in their last 13 league matches.

Leeds take on Southampton on the south coast this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Jesse Marsch is able to call on an array of previously unavailable first-team players as Leeds are expected to name a strong but unchanged starting XI, as well as an experienced bench.

Keep up to date with all the build-up, confirmed team news, match analysis and post-game reaction here.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:57

FT: Southampton 2-2 Leeds United

Disappointing to throw away a two-goal lead. Subs should have come sooner. Four points from the opening two. Rodrigo already on three goals for the season.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:54

CHANCE

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:53

Yellow

90’ Aaronson booked

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:51

Saints sub

ON: Stephens

OFF: Djenepo

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:50

Into stoppage time

Six added minutes.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:49

Fingernails

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:47

Sub

ON: Forshaw

OFF: Roca

88 minutes

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:46

Breathe

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:44

Debut

85’ Sinisterra and Klich replace Harrison and James

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:42

GOAL! 2-2 Walker-Peters

82’ Southampton level. Walker-Peters slid in down the right and finds the bottom corner with a low finish. Klich being brought on it looks like. Sinisterra, too.

