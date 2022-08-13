Southampton v Leeds United team news: Big first for new signing but star misses out

Summer signing Luis Sinisterra gets his first appearance in a competitive matchday Leeds United squad by making the bench for Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton at a sweltering St Mary's (kick-off 3pm).

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:22 pm

Colombian international winger Sinisterra suffered a hamstring injury in last month's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Australia but the 23-year-old returned to training this week as part of a triple fitness boost for Whites boss Jesse Marsch.

Captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Adam Forshaw also resumed training following Achilles and knee issues respectively but Cooper is missing along with young star forward Joe Gelhardt.

The returning Forshaw joins Sinisterra in making the bench as Marsch names an unchanged side.

Most Popular

Wales international winger Dan James also returns from a three-match ban to sit amongst the substitutes.

Whites trio Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas remain out injured.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, S Armstrong, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Lyanco, Diallo, Romeu, Aribo, Mara, A Armstrong.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, James, Forshaw, Summerville, Sinisterra, Greenwood.

FIRST SIGHT: Of new Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra, front, in a competitive Whites matchday squad. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

Referee: Tony Harrington.

SouthamptonLiam CooperLuke AylingJoe Gelhardt