Colombian international winger Sinisterra suffered a hamstring injury in last month's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Australia but the 23-year-old returned to training this week as part of a triple fitness boost for Whites boss Jesse Marsch.
Captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Adam Forshaw also resumed training following Achilles and knee issues respectively but Cooper is missing along with young star forward Joe Gelhardt.
The returning Forshaw joins Sinisterra in making the bench as Marsch names an unchanged side.
Wales international winger Dan James also returns from a three-match ban to sit amongst the substitutes.
Whites trio Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas remain out injured.
Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, S Armstrong, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Lyanco, Diallo, Romeu, Aribo, Mara, A Armstrong.
Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, James, Forshaw, Summerville, Sinisterra, Greenwood.
Referee: Tony Harrington.