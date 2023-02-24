Southampton U21s 1-2 Leeds United U21s highlights: Whites top PL2 Div 2 with big win
Leeds United’s Under-21 side visit Southampton this evening where the young Whites can leapfrog their opponents back into first place having relinquished their grip on top spot since the turn of the year
Leeds’ youngsters put an end to their four-match winless streak earlier this week with victory over Aston Villa at Elland Road. A 2-1 win with goals from first-teamer Brenden Aaronson and Under-21s regular Sean McGurk mean Leeds go into this evening’s fixture with their tails up.
Southampton have lost teenage prodigy Jimmy-Jay Morgan to the bright lights of Chelsea’s Cobham academy, but still find themselves atop Premier League 2 Division 2, holding a slender one-point lead over the Whites in second place.
Leeds are looking to bounce back from last season’s relegation with an immediate return to Division 1 but may be forced to go through the play-offs if they cannot defeat Southampton’s Under-21s this evening. Only one side in Division 2 is automatically promoted, while positions 2nd through 5th battle it out in the play-offs for the second available promotion spot.
Build-up, team news, match updates and plenty more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm. Tonight’s fixture is untelevised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Southampton U21s 1-2 Leeds United U21s LIVE
I think that was the 21s’ performance of the season - and they know it, based on the celebrations at full-time. Back to the top of the table, leapfrogging Southampton. Quality, intensity, digging in. Take note, seniors.
80’ Luca Thomas goes through and hits the target but is held up by two Southampton defenders as he struggles to get a touch on the rebound.
71' OFF THE LINE! Perkins gets to the byline and sends the ball across the face of the six-yard box. Bobbles up as bodies slide in and the ball is eventually cleared off the line. #LUFC still leading 2-1.
68' Perkins turns provider threading in Luca Thomas who rounds the 'keeper but can only find the side-netting. #LUFC have dealt with Saints in the opening 20 minutes of this half, now beginning to show their teeth again. Has to be more clinical, though.