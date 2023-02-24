Leeds’ youngsters put an end to their four-match winless streak earlier this week with victory over Aston Villa at Elland Road. A 2-1 win with goals from first-teamer Brenden Aaronson and Under-21s regular Sean McGurk mean Leeds go into this evening’s fixture with their tails up.

Southampton have lost teenage prodigy Jimmy-Jay Morgan to the bright lights of Chelsea’s Cobham academy, but still find themselves atop Premier League 2 Division 2, holding a slender one-point lead over the Whites in second place.

Leeds are looking to bounce back from last season’s relegation with an immediate return to Division 1 but may be forced to go through the play-offs if they cannot defeat Southampton’s Under-21s this evening. Only one side in Division 2 is automatically promoted, while positions 2nd through 5th battle it out in the play-offs for the second available promotion spot.

Leeds visit Southampton's Staplewood training ground for tonight's fixture (Pic: Southampton FC)